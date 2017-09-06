Car parks in West Berkshire are among safest in the country

CAR parks across West Berkshire have been recognised as being some of the safest in the country.

Thirteen car parks in Newbury, Thatcham and Pangbourne have been awarded the prestigious Park Mark Award by the British Parking Association.

To be considered, car parks undergo a rigorous risk assessment by a police assessor, who looks at surveillance, prompt repairs, lighting, signage and cleanliness.

A BPA area manager then assesses the management of the car park and, if it passes, the police award a Park Mark.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford was presented with Park Mark awards for 13 car parks by Michael Gardner, from the British Parking Association, on August 17.

She said: “We’re delighted with these awards.

“We know that our residents and visitors want to leave their cars in safe, well-managed car parks.

“The Park Mark awarded to our car parks gives confidence that, in West Berkshire, they can do just that.”

The car parks in Newbury were: Market Street; Central; Kennet Centre; Library; Northbrook multistorey; Corn Exchange; Northcroft Lane; Pelican Lane; West Street; Wharf Road.

Thatcham’s Kingsland Centre and station car park also picked up the award, as did the one in Station Road, Pangbourne.

Michael Gardner, from the BPA, said: “These awards are very well deserved and testament to the hard work and enthusiasm that goes on behind the scenes to maintain the standards required.

“Having worked with the West Berkshire car park team over a number of years, it is always impressive to see their professionalism and conscientious approach in how they manage these car parks and they are congratulated in that respect.”

Romy Freiburghaus, from Thames Valley Police, said: “The distinctive Park Mark signage helps drivers find car parks where they can confidently leave their vehicle, knowing the environment is safer.

“We award the car park, not the organisation.

“We look at their security measures, such as lighting, natural surveillance and clear signage.

“Thames Valley Police is proud to work with West Berkshire Council in providing car park facilities which have achieved the required standard to be awarded the Park Mark signage.”