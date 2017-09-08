Cold Ash Hill emergency closure update

Thames Water is working to stabilise the supply of water in Cold Ash after a burst water main this morning (Friday).

Once this has taken place the full repair will be carried out. The road will therefore remain open under traffic light control tonight.

The repair will then be carried out under a night time closure from 1900 until 0600 the following morning. The repair may take place this weekend, but could be next week.

The road was closed this morning between Southend and Hatchgate Close, while Thames Water engineers attended the scene and diversions were put in place.

A spokesman for Thames Water, Miles Evans, said this morning: “We’re sorry for the disruption our road closure on Cold Ash Hill is causing.

“This is necessary to allow us to safely carry out an emergency repair following a burst water main.

“Our team are on site, working to get this repair completed as quickly as possible.”