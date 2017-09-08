Crawling with Fun on the Broadway

THATCHAM town centre was overrun with minibeasts last week as swarms of children enjoyed Fun on the Broadway.

Children embraced the bugs and butterflies theme by donning costumes ranging from ladybirds to spidermen.

Two girls, dressed as a ladybird and butterfly, came joint first in the fancy dress competition judged by the mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly.

As a result, they won a grow- your-own garden set donated by Best Buds Florist.

The free event is organised by Thatcham Town Council and provides activities for families at the end of the summer holidays.

On the day, families were able to try their hand at circus skills, have a go on The Creation Station – with bug-themed arts and crafts – have their faces painted and get a glitter tattoo.

They were also able to make mini-beast creations with the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust and Thatcham Town Council.

Daisy First Aid was also there, demonstrating paediatric first aid to parents and carers while the children enjoyed the activities.

Mrs Crumly raised £87 for her nominated charities – Young People & Children First and The Rosemary Appeal – through a cake sale on the day.

And there was a further treat when the town council mascot, Cyril the Squirrel, dressed with bee antennae and a bumblebee badge, turned up to hand out sweets.

Young explorers also set off on a treasure hunt around the town centre, following Cyril’s clues around participating stores, with many hosting extra promotions and giving away goodies to visitors on the day.

The participants were Gardner Leader, Best Buds Florist, Waitrose, House of Cards, Kingsland Café, Leightons Opticians, Toucan Travel and Picture It, which donated the prize for the treasure hunt.

Mrs Crumly drew the treasure hunt winner out at the end of the day and delighted siblings Will and Ella received their prize of a farmyard animal picture and a box of chocolates.

For more pictures visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p583307600