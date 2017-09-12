Family living in terror of violent, drunken son

A FAMILY are living in such terror of a drunken son that they have installed CCTV cameras around their Newbury home and garden, a court heard.

But neither that, nor a restraining order, prevented Paul Derek Williams going on the rampage, attacking his frail father and taunting shocked neighbours, a district judge was told on Tuesday.

Victoria Forbes, prosecuting at Reading Magistrates’ Court, said that during the fracas, the 25-year-old also pulled out his penis and threw bins around.

Mr Williams failed to turn up for his own trial, having previously denied assaulting his father, Kevin George Williams, by beating him at Lime Close, Newbury, on August 5 and causing criminal damage to a CCTV camera on the same occasion.

However, he admitted breaching a restraining order imposed last November for harassment, which forbade him from going to his family’s home address.

Giving evidence, his slightly-built father told the court he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and would not normally physically confront his burly son.

On this occasion, he said, he heard shouting and saw neighbours come out into the street as Paul Williams ranted outside.

He said: “I tried to put the door on the latch, but he burst through, knocking me backwards. He is a lot bigger than me and he pushed me in the chest a couple of times.”

This was particularly dangerous because, the court heard, Mr Williams senior has a deep brain stimulator unit attached to his chest to treat his condition.

The father added: “All the neighbours were there and I was trying to push him down the road.

“He said: ‘Come on then, old man,’ and started hitting me more violently.”

Louise Williams, the defendant’s sister, described how the family has CCTV cameras strategically placed around the property perimeter in a bid to deter him and to protect themselves.

She told the court she reviewed the footage after the incident and saw Paul Williams return and rip one of them from its socket.

Ms Forbes said that he was eventually arrested and gave a ‘no comment’ interview to police.

She added: “It is clear from the CCTV footage that he was drunk.

“At one point he pulls his penis out and starts throwing bins around.”

District judge Davinder Lachhar found Mr Williams, who used to live locally but who gave an address in Oldham, Greater Manchester, guilty on all charges.

She issued a warrant for his immediate arrest.

Ms Forbes said that, when he came to be sentenced, she would apply for compensation and costs and a lengthening of the restraining order.