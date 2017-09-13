Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

DOMINO’S Pizza will open its doors in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday).

The national pizza chain will open in the former Pro Bike Fit shop on the A4, creating 25 jobs, including pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

Company manager for Team West Limited – which submitted the planning application for Domino’s Thatcham – Liam Armstrong said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Thatcham, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering any size pizza for £6.99 when collected from store.

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunities for people living in Thatcham, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability.”

Domino’s said it recruited on the basis of ability and that many team members go on to management positions in under two years. If you are interested in a position at the store, contact Jenny Renard at Jenny@dominospizza.me.uk

Earlier this year, West Berkshire Council granted permission for the store to serve alcohol from 10am until midnight, Monday to Thursday and on Sundays.

The licence also allows Domino’s to serve alcohol between 10am on Friday until 2am on Saturday and from 10am on Saturday until 2am on Sunday.

It can also serve food between 11pm and midnight Monday to Thursday and Sundays; and from 11pm until 2am the next day on Fridays and Saturdays.

The alcohol licence was approved despite concerns from residents and Thatcham Town Council.