Kennet School to mark 60th anniversary this week

Former pupils urged to get in touch

PREPARATIONS are underway for Kennet School’s 60th anniversary.

The school opened on September 11, 1957 and was designed for 430 pupils, although it welcomed 618 on its first day.

To celebrate 60 years of ‘excellence through endeavour’, former pupils, staff, parents and supporters of the school are being invited back later this month. 

Guests can take in a tour of the school, followed by a ceremony and refreshments from 2.30pm on Friday, September 22.

Contact the school office on (01635) 862121 or email office@kennetschool.co.uk if you would like to attend.

Former Kennet School pupils, teachers and ancillary staff, especially those who attended on the first day, are also being asked to contact the Kennet Group.

The group, set up and run by former pupils David and Marion Canning, will be holding its 10th reunion on Sunday, October 8.

Mr and Mrs Canning are hoping to photograph as many Kennet ‘originals’ as they can at 2.30pm on the day. You do not have to be a member of the group to partake in this venture.

The main reunion, for anyone who went to the school, will be from noon until about 4pm at the school, starting with a buffet meal.

For full details or to book for the meal, and full details of The Kennet Group you can phone David and Marion Canning on (0118) 981 5678 or email davidandmarioncanning@gmail.com 

