Good Exchange celebrates good first year

A CHARITY-funding scheme set up by the Greenham Trust has handed out £4.7m to good causes just one year after its formation.

The Good Exchange enables organisations to identify and donate to good causes matching their charitable aims.

The cloud-based platform also allows charities to receive multiple grants from one application form and manage fundraising events and public donations.

To date, an average of 208 donations have been made each month, with the average donation amounting to £721. In its first year, funding was attracted for 353 projects.

These vary from £370 raised to replace tools by the Newbury and Thatcham Green Gym, to £5m to build the Ark Cancer Charity Treatment Centre in North Hampshire.

Charitable grants accounted for £900,000 of funding last year, with a further £1.6m from match-funded donations and fundraising events, alongside £2m from public donations.

Scout Group executive fund-raiser and Cub/Scout leader from 1st Compton Scouts, Keith Simms, said: “The Good Exchange platform enabled us to raise the money we needed to replace the flooring in our headquarters with robust, easy to clean carpet tiles in less than one month, ensuring the continuation of Beaver, Cub, Scout, Explorer, Brownie and Guide meetings for young people in and around Compton.”

Trustee of the Peter Baker Foundation in West Berkshire, Peter Goulden, said: “The Good Exchange has transformed the way we fund charitable projects.

“We awarded £125,000 of match-funding through the platform, which was matched by community donors and fundraisers in just 12 weeks.

“It has been so successful we have agreed to give another £50,000 in this way.”

The chief operating officer of The Good Exchange, Ed Gairdner, said: “We’re delighted to have seen such a positive response to The Good Exchange cloud platform and we’re truly proud that it has generated so much money for good causes.

“Significant cuts to government funding have meant tighter budgets than ever, which is why it’s essential that we apply our technical maturity to generate efficiencies in a sector that needs it the most.

“The Good Exchange’s one-step, on-line matching service for funders and fundraisers that automatically links organisations with money for good causes to those who need it most, has been designed exactly for this purpose.”

*At its inception The Good Exchange had funders such as The Greenham Trust on board with funds to give; the growth statistics take this money into account. Find out more about the scheme at https://thegoodexchange.com/