Second day of the Berkshire Show starts

The second day of the Royal County of Berkshire Show kicks of with a Service of Harvest Thanksgiving.

The service was led by the Reverence Canon Glen Evans DL, and accompanied by the Corina Band and Bugles of Oxfordshire (The Rifles) Battalion Army Cadet Force and the Stevenson Church Choir.

In the address Rev Evans emphasised the importance of food and spoke a little of the work that the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution does for the farming community which includes helping the farming community when times are difficult.

He said: "It is ironic that the farming community need food vouchers to survive when times are hard."