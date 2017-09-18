Enjoy a gallery of photographs from this year's Royal County of Berkshire Show

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner
Royal County of Berkshire Show
As the Royal County of Berkshire Show comes to a close, newburytoday enjoys a pictorial look back at all of the best bits.
You can order any of the photographs by clicking on the Visit Gallery tab in the top right hand corner of the slideshow.
For full coverage of the Royal County of Berkshire Show 2017 don't forget to pick up a copy of this Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News