Thatcham woman injured by hurled rock

Police investigating allegations that group of youths responsible

A THATCHAM woman needed hospital treatment after being hit on the head by a rock thrown at her from a rail bridge.

The woman was walking to the Newbury Real Ale Festival around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 9 when the incident happened.

She said: “We were walking along the canal under the main railway bridge between Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre and Hambridge Lane.  As I walked under, a rock was thrown at my head. 

“There were a group of lads by the canal  below the bridge and they told us that there were youths throwing rocks down onto people.”

The woman, who does not want to be named, was taken to hospital for treatment and said afterwards: “I was very shocked by what happened, but luckily I am OK. It could have been a lot more serious and I would hate this to happen to anybody else.”

The incident was reported to Thames Valley Police, who are investigating.

