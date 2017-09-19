Bells to ring in memory of Newbury soldier

CHURCH bells will ring out today (Wednesday) in memory of a Newbury man killed during the First World War.

William Quintin was killed on September 20, 1917 during the Third Battle of Ypres serving with the 8th Battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment.

Mr Quintin had been a bellringer at St Nicolas’ Church and the current band of bellringers will ring a quarter peal on the centenary of his death to commemorate those who fell during the Great War.

The ringing will start at 6pm and last for approximately 45 minutes.

The event and others at local towers such as Thatcham, Aldermaston, Hungerford and Beenham, as well as hundreds across the country, will be documented and recorded in the bell-ringers’ special publication The Ringing World.