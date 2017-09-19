go

Bells to ring in memory of Newbury soldier

Town bell ringer killed during the First World War

Bells to ring in memory of Newbury man

CHURCH bells will ring out today (Wednesday) in memory of a Newbury man killed during the First World War.

William Quintin was killed on September 20, 1917 during the Third Battle of Ypres serving with the 8th Battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment.

Mr Quintin had been a bellringer at St Nicolas’ Church and the current band of bellringers will ring a quarter peal on the centenary of his death to commemorate those who fell during the Great War. 

The ringing will start at 6pm and last for approximately 45 minutes.

The event and others at local towers such as Thatcham, Aldermaston, Hungerford and Beenham, as well as hundreds across the country, will be documented and recorded in the bell-ringers’ special publication The Ringing World.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Woman taken to hospital following rush hour collision in Newbury

Emergency services called to Mill Lane in Newbury

Nine people injured in collision

Nine people injured in collision

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

Malasian restaurant looks to set to WAU the town

Malasian restaurant looks to set to WAU the town

News

Bells to ring in memory of Newbury man
News

Bells to ring in memory of Newbury soldier

Town bell ringer killed during the First World War

 
Dingley's Promise celebrates 20th anniversary
News

Dingley's Promise celebrates 20th anniversary

Thanks all around as charity reaches milestone

 
News

Young Thatcham cyclist needs sponsor to stay on track at top level

 
News

Newbury man appears in court on kidnap and rape charges

 
News

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

6comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33