Young Thatcham cyclist needs sponsor to stay on track at top level

A THATCHAM teenager aiming to break into Team GB cycling is seeking sponsorship to keep her dream alive.

Chloe Jones has been competing at track cycling at national level after taking up the sport at the age of 14.

The 17-year-old finished second in the Junior Keirin at the National Track Championships and second in the sprint at the Youth Inter Regional Championships last year.

She was also selected to ride at the Revolution Series as a Hoy future star, coming third in the scratch.

Chloe followed this up with a sixth-place finish in two national women's omniums and third in the Junior Keirin at the national championships this year.

And she is aiming to be selected for the Revolution Series once again and a six-day race with elite women.

Chloe is aiming to become a national champion and enter the Great Britain Junior Academy, eventually representing the country at the World Championships and the Olympics.

But the aspiring teenager’s dream could fade away if she doesn’t manage to secure the necessary funding.

She said: “The dream is to get on Team GB.

“It would be amazing to represent my country at the sport I love and be at the top of my game.

“Sponsorship would help to pay for my coach each month, help buy me the best equipment, pay for big competitions where I am going to get noticed, gym membership and Sport Nutrition.

“All of this adds up to a vast amount of money, but are all major factors of me getting a chance to get on GB and be on a level playing field with all the other athletes.

“My parents have always been there for me since the day I took up cycling, they have always given me the financial support I have needed and always taken me around the country to events.

“As a family they have made sacrifices for my cycling so it would be great if I could have some sponsorship to take the pressure off them and do it on my own with help from others.”

Chloe said that she was frustrated that other riders could receive grants through Sport Aid, but West Berkshire Council was not signed up to the scheme.

And attempts to be sponsored by businesses have been met without luck.

“No one seems to be interested in supporting junior athletes, even when they get on the podium at national level,” she said.

The former Kennet School pupil is looking for an apprenticeship and wants to join the Army if her cycling dream falls flat.

Chloe’s mother, Fay Jones, said: “We support her as much as we can. It’s all worth it with these results she’s achieving.

“We want her to make it and want her to be happy.

“If she can go further that would be wonderful. We will support her as long as she wants to do it.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/chloes-cycling-fund?lang=en-GB