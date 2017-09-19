Dingley's Promise celebrates 20th anniversary

A CHARITY helping families in Newbury recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of working in West Berkshire.

Dingley’s Promise, based at Shaw Social Club, provides specialist care for children, from birth to five years old, with additional and special needs.

Children relished the opportunity to play in the newly-refurbished garden, thanks to donations from The DM Thomas Foundation for Young People.

Dingley Bear made an appearance, much to the delight of many.

Hartbeeps – music classes – joined the celebrations to demonstrate what they can offer children at Dingley’s Promise.

The charity recognised the work of Pauline Walklett, who celebrated 20 years of service to Dingley’s Promise, and was joined by original staff members Pam Pickett, Liz Worth and Sue Mitchell.

Dingley thanked its patron, Lady Catherine Stevenson, on her last formal engagement for Dingley’s Promise as she steps down from the position.

Lady Stevenson said she felt that she has gained so much from her time with Dingley’s Promise.

The mayor of Newbury David Fenn opened the formal presentations, recognising the work of Dingley’s Promise in Newbury.

The mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly, and the mayor of Wokingham, Peter Lucey, joined Mr Fenn in witnessing the impact of the charity’s work on their communities.

And there was a fundraising boost of £1,000 from staff and patrons of the Plough on the Green from their recent fundraising activities.

Charity chairman David Ormrod recognised the work of the chief executive, Catherine Mcleod, to develop services and extend the reach of Dingley’s Promise.

Dingley’s Promise expressed its gratitude to everyone who joined them to mark the occasion and supported the charity.