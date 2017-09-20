Burghfest to bring out the beer

BREAK out the beer goggles.

Burghfest is returning to Burghfield this weekend, bringing more than 35 beers plus a range of ciders.

The event is organised by the Burghfield Santas, a group of residents who stage events to raise money for charity.

The two-day festival supports the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, and last year’s event raised £11,500.

In 2016, more than 2,000 people managed to drink 3,800 pints of beer during the weekend.

The event will be held at Burghfield Recreation Ground on Friday September, 22 from 3pm until 11pm and from noon until 11pm on Saturday.

Entrance to the park is free, but over-18s wishing to purchase alcohol need a wristband.

These are £6 per day in advance and £7.50 on the day.

Tickets are for sale online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/burghfieldsantas or can be purchased locally from: Nisa Local, Recreation Road, Burghfield Common; Parkers, Reading Road, Burghfield Common; The Fruit Shop, Reading Road, Burghfield Common; and Dad’s Shop, West End Road, Mortimer.