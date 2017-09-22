Thatcham surgery celebrates 30 years

STAFF and patients wished good health to the Burdwood Surgery as it celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday.

Both the old faces and the new joined in the celebrations at the Wheelers Green Way surgery and had an opportunity to see the newly-renovated clinical rooms.

Local services, including Heartstart Thatcham, Village Agents, Berkshire Carers Hub, Citizens Advice Bureau and Dementia Action Alliance were there on the day to chat with visitors and offer advice.

To mark the occasion, a cake was cut by retired partner Dr Peter Robertson.

The surgery opened on September 16, 1987, with the ribbon being cut by the mayor at the time, Mike Rees.

Thatcham Health Centre had decided to develop a new four doctor premises on the new Kennet Lea estate to help cope with the town's expanding population.

Dr Robertson and Dr Paul Harris had been employed to help set up the new premises and then moved from Thatcham Health Centre on the day that the surgery opened.

What became Thatcham Group Practice then evolved into two separate practices, Thatcham Medical Practice and the Burdwood Surgery, in July 1999.

It was an amicable decision among the partners and both practices have since thrived.

The surgery cost more than £200,000 and was receiving more than 50 new patients a week when it opened 30 years ago.

It now has more than 10,000 patients and serves the south of Thatcham, Crookham and the neighbouring areas.

It has long been a training practice for new GPs, first with Dr Bal Bahia and now Dr Peter Osborne as trainers, and is involved in the organisation of local health care.

The surgery is managed between partners Dr Michael Morgan, Dr Bahia, Dr Osborne and Dr Xanthe Phillips, who work alongside practice manager Kamal Bahia.

Dr Morgan, who has been at the surgery since 1987, thanked members of the Patient Participation Group, with a special thanks to patient services manager Kerry Rolls for organising the anniversary celebrations.

“We look forward to serving our patients and their families for the next 30 years, it has been a privilege,” staff said.