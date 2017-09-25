Major delays in Newbury

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash
ROADWORKS in London Road at the junction of Craven Dene in Newbury are causing traffic chaos for the Monday morning rush hour.
One eastbound lane has been closed and a two-way traffic light system has been installed as Thames Water fixes a leaking water main.
This is causing tailbacks to Thatcham and along the A4 as far as the Waitrose roundabout with the Robin Hood Roundabout at a complete standstill.
The A339 is also blocked as commuters try to turn into Faraday Road.
Journeys are taking more than 30 minutes longer than usual.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
EugeneStryker
25/09/2017 - 15:03
Most of the people spending an extra 30 minutes in their cars will be in the car by themselves travelling less than 5 miles. My cycle commute to work took the same time that it always is.
Reply