Major delays in Newbury

ROADWORKS in London Road at the junction of Craven Dene in Newbury are causing traffic chaos for the Monday morning rush hour.

One eastbound lane has been closed and a two-way traffic light system has been installed as Thames Water fixes a leaking water main.

This is causing tailbacks to Thatcham and along the A4 as far as the Waitrose roundabout with the Robin Hood Roundabout at a complete standstill.

The A339 is also blocked as commuters try to turn into Faraday Road.

Journeys are taking more than 30 minutes longer than usual.