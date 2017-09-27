First class celebration as Burghfield's Willink turns 60

IT was a diamond weekend for a West Berkshire school when it celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday, September 16.

The Willink School, Burghfield Common, opened in January 1957 and more than 150 people dropped in to mark the milestone with afternoon tea, cake and a tour of the buildings.

Many of the original cohort went along to reminisce and take a look at the changes to the school, as well as more recent leavers, up to 2017.

Head of governors Alison Kerevan said: “It was a joyful day and lovely to watch people meet up and connect.

“So many of them had great memories to share, especially of the influence their teachers had on them.”

Among the guests were three of the four Willink headteachers – Mary Hulbert, who served from 1980-1993, Barbara Wynn (1993-2007) and current headteacher Peter Fry.

Mr Fry said: “It gave such a sense of continuity to have three of us there.

“There can’t be many schools with a similar record.”

Teacher-led tours around the school were very popular and former pupil Chris Fox said that he enjoyed seeing the changes that had been made since he attended.

“It was amazing to see how the school has changed in the last 12 years, including the building of a new geography block by the cadet hut and the addition of a 3D printer in what used to be textiles,” he said.

Recently-retired deputy head Malcolm Summers returned to the school with copies of his newly-published book about Henry Willink, the local man after whom the school was named.

Visitors enjoyed tea and cake provided by the canteen and displays of school history compiled by The Willink’s senior technician Craig Wooldridge.

If you missed the event, but are a former pupil, you can join the school’s new alumni association by visiting http://www.willink.org.uk/ or you can email alumni@willink.w-berks.sch.uk for more information.