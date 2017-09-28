go

Car 60 per cent destroyed in Kingsclere blaze

BCMS fire marshals rush to tackle a blaze in the car park of Kingsclere Business Park before the fire brigade arrived. 

Two fire crews were called to the car fire just before 9am on Thursday (28) morning in the car park outside BCMS. 

A witness to the fire said: “The fire started around 8.50am. The fire brigade were called, and staff members – who are trained Fire Marshals – ran outside with extinguishers and started on the flames.

“Obviously with the flames increasing they retreated to safety, whilst waiting for the fire crews to arrive.

“Thankfully there were no injuries, even when one of the tyres exploded.”

The fire crews needed to use two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. 

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The car which was parked close to a building suffered 60 per cent damage by the fire”.

The cause of fire is not known.

  • bruin the bear

    28/09/2017 - 11:11

    sounds like a write off then...

