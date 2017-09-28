Get ready for ninth Bucklebury beerfest

BUCKLEBURY will be holding it’s ninth beerfest this weekend.

The event boasts a wide selection of regional beers and ciders and local food cooked on the barbecue to go with it.

And it’s not just for beer samplers – as a selection of trade stalls, an artisan food market and traditional tea tent, along with children’s entertainment, will be available, all accompanied by live music.

The beerfest will also include the Bucklebury Fun Dog Show, so don’t forget to bring along your canine companion(s) to be in with a chance of winning some prizes.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the Victory Room – a 90-year-old community hall serving the parish. As soon as sufficient funds can be raised, a new hall will be built on the existing site.

Last year’s event raised around £2,500 towards the cause.

The Bucklebury beerfest will be held on Saturday, September 30, from noon to 6pm, at the Bucklebury village recreation ground.

The venue offers plenty of on-site parking.

Organisers advise entering RG7 6PR into navigation systems to find the recreation ground.

For more information, including updates on exhibiting trade stands and live bands, visit http://www.bucklebury.beer/