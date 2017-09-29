The best of Burghfest

THERE was a Buuurgh-rilliant atmosphere in Burghfield as the village hosted another successful beer and music festival at the weekend.

Around 3,000 people are thought to have attended the village’s annual Burghfest, held on the recreation ground on Friday and Saturday.

The event is staged by the Burghfield Santas, a group of residents who put on events to raise money for charity.

One of the Santas, Christian Frankum, said: “We would describe this year’s event as simply awesome. A fantastic weekend for everyone in the community.

“We were blessed with the weather, talented local bands and amazing breweries.

“West Berkshire has a lot to be proud of and we had it all at Burghfest this year.”

People certainly enjoyed themselves, consuming 62 casks of beer (4,464 pints); 51 boxes of cider (1,785 pints); 4,500 pints of real ale; 2,200 glasses of wine and fizz, plus 450 pints of lager.

Burghfest is one of four events held by the Santas, who raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

This year’s festival is thought to have raised around £10,000 for the charity, contributing to a pot of £35,000 raised in a year by the Santas, plus £10,000 for other local charities.

The Santas’ other events include the Bunny Hop, Box-kart and Santa Cruise.

For more information, go to www.BurghfieldSantas.org.uk