Further M4 closures planned

THERE are more overnight closures of the M4 planned this week as bridge refurbishment works continue.

From today (Monday, October 2) the eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 will be closed overnight for five days.

Although no times have been specified by Highways England, previous overnight closures have been in place from 9pm until 6am.

Further closures will be in place the following week, from October 9, for five nights westbound between junctions 12 and 13.

And then for the third week, from October 16, for a further five nights, the eastbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 13 and 12.

Highways England is also warning motorists to expect further full weekend closures of the motorway between Theale and Chieveley when work begins to demolish and install the bridge deck beams.

The first of these full closures is expected to take place towards the end of November.

During all of the closures a diversion will be in place along the A4 through Newbury, Thatcham and Woolhampton.