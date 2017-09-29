go

Three people injured in A34 crash

A collision with HGV and two cars causes two-hour tailbacks

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

01635 886637

road ahead closed

Photograph @SCAS999

TWO people were taken to hospital following a collision between an HGV, a box lorry and a car on the A34 this afternoon (Friday).

The A34 is closed at the northbound Marcham Interchange and there are diversions in place following the three-vehicle collision near Kennington (between Abingdon North and Hinksey Hill interchanges).  

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "We sent two rapid response vehicles, a paramedic team leader, two ambulances and the air ambulance to the scene.

"The lorry driver was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries by road, with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient. The female car driver was also taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by road with less serious injuries and the box lorry driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries."

Thames Valley Police are currently in attendance and are advising motorists to avoid the A34 and take alternative routes. There is currently a two-hour delay on the road.

