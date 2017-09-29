go

Plans for final piece of 'preferred' housing options in Greenham submitted

36-home scheme will add to 228 already approved

PLANS for the last piece of ‘preferred’ housing in Greenham’s green gap have been submitted.    

Rivar has applied to build the 36 homes on three hectares of land to the west of New Road and north of Draytons View.

Access would come from a new T-junction off New Road and 95 car parking spaces are included.

Forty per cent of the homes (14) will be affordable.

The site is the third identified in West Berkshire Council’s development plan document for the area between Greenham and Newbury. 

The council approved plans, submitted by Rivar, for 157 homes to the east of Newbury Retail Park, between Equine Way and Greenham Road, earlier this year. 

It also passed plans for 71 homes on land east of Greenham Road and south of Ascot Close submitted by David Wilson Homes. 

In its application, Rivar said that the scheme would “secure major community benefits, in addition to making an important contribution to meeting the district’s future housing requirements”.

The combined schemes in the area would also deliver a comprehensive development scheme to an area “which has suffered from incremental planning and piecemeal development that has steadily eroded its character and identity”. 

To view the application enter 17/02524/FULEXT into West Berkshire Council’s planning website. 

