Cool for cats

Cats Protection Open Day a Success

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

DESPITE intermittent downpours, the Newbury Cats Protection Open Day was hailed a success on Saturday, September 9.

In addition to meeting cats who are looking for new furever homes, there were lots of stalls to keep the visitors entertained, including bric-a-brac, gifts, cakes, books and a raffle.

The stall selling Cats Protection goods was particularly popular.  

Newbury Cats Protection receptionist Esther Newton said: “We had an extremely busy day on the Sunday, as a result of people seeing cats at the open day, with many rehomed.”

The event raised £1,643.08 for the charity, which has been rescuing and re-homing cats since 1965. If you would be interested adopting a homeless cat, email newbury@cats.org.uk

