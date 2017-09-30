Church celebrates 175th anniversary

WHAT’S older than the Royal Albert Hall and the Reichstag and celebrated its 175th anniversary earlier this month?

St Mary’s Church in Shaw-cum-Donnington marked the milestone anniversary of its consecration in 1842 on Sunday, September 10, although there has been a church on the same site for more than 1,000 years.

Most of the choir and congregation entered into the spirit of the occasion by donning Victorian costumes for the service led by the Bishop of Reading, the Rt Rev Andrew Proud.

At the start of the service, the bishop accepted a wooden model of the original Saxon building that was demolished and replaced by the current Victorian church.

The model was made by pupils from Trinity School’s art and design department and will be displayed in St Mary’s.

The model was crafted as part of an exhibition of parish history and documents that were on display over the anniversary weekend.

The service was preceded by a quarter peal of the church bells performed by local ringers and guests included Newbury MP Richard Benyon, the deputy mayor of Newbury Margo Payne, local dignitaries and representatives from schools in the parish.

The church is holding other events to mark the anniversary, including a flower festival from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday, and a Come and Sing day on Saturday, October 7.

Details can be found at www.shawchurch.org.uk