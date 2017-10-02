Thatcham man spat on his own mother

A THATCHAM man has been convicted of spitting on his own mother.

But Cameron Peter Hannaford denied attacking his father, when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 7, and the charge was withdrawn.

Mr Hannaford, aged 20, of Quarrington Close, had also denied assaulting Lynnaire Hannaford by spitting on her in Thatcham on July 19, but subsequently changed his plea to guilty.

Mr Hannaford has a previous conviction for possessing cannabis, the court was told.

Sarah Taylor, prosecuting, asked the court to impose a restraining order on Mr Hannaford, preventing him from contacting his parents.

But Adonis Daniel, defending, argued that this would be disproportionate and unnecessary.

He said: “His parents’ main priority is that he gets some help. This was clearly unpleasant but it was a single incident.

“My deepest sympathy goes to his mother but I’m not sure a restraining order would be helpful, although he accepts he is somewhat estranged from his parents now.”

In addition, said Mr Daniel, Mr Hannaford suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Magistrates made him subject to a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £80 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30. They declined to make the restraining order.