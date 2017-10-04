Theale Library relaunch - book the date

A CHILDREN’S author is to re-launch Theale Library, 19 months after it was threatened with closure.

Holly Webb, author of the Hounds of Penhallow, A Kitten called Tiger and The Girl of Glass, will join staff and residents to open the reworked library space on Friday.

Theale Library, in Church Street, will now offer refreshments daily, along with a new area for relaxation, with newspapers, games, toys and colouring books.

It also features a private study space with eight computers that are free to use.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Mrs Webb, who lives in Tilehurst, said: “As a child I wanted to be a librarian, because I thought all they had to do was read the books.

“Actually, librarians are amazing guides into whole new worlds, especially for children.

“Libraries are full of opportunities to discover new things, new places and new amazing characters. Please cherish your lovely library.”

Theale Library had been earmarked for closure, along with Wash Common Library, in West Berkshire Council’s budget cuts.

The council later changed its assessment and reduced staff numbers across libraries in the district, but still closed Wash Common.