go

Theale Library relaunch - book the date

Children's author to cut ribbon on revamped facility tomorrow

Theale Library relaunch - book the date

A CHILDREN’S author is to re-launch Theale Library, 19 months after it was threatened with closure. 

Holly Webb, author of the Hounds of Penhallow, A Kitten called Tiger and The Girl of Glass, will join staff and residents to open the reworked library space on Friday.

Theale Library, in Church Street, will now offer refreshments daily, along with a new area for relaxation, with newspapers, games, toys and colouring books.

It also features a private study space with eight computers that are free to use.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Mrs Webb, who lives in Tilehurst, said: “As a child I wanted to be a librarian, because I thought all they had to do was read the books.

“Actually, librarians are amazing guides into whole new worlds, especially for children.

“Libraries are full of opportunities to discover new things, new places and new amazing characters. Please cherish your lovely library.”

Theale Library had been earmarked for closure, along with Wash Common Library, in West Berkshire Council’s budget cuts.

The council later changed its assessment and reduced staff numbers across libraries in the district, but still closed Wash Common.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences

Tadley man sentenced for online child pornography offences

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

M4-Traffic

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

News

'Where is back-up plan for library volunteers?'
News

Theale Library relaunch - book the date 

Children's author to cut ribbon on revamped facility tomorrow

 
New universal flu jab being trialled
News

New universal flu jab being trialled

Berkshire patients asked to volunteer

 
News

Lorry fire causes huge tailbacks

1comment

 
News

Boost for dementia charity

 
News

Business park flats will be "detrimental" to Newbury's economy

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33