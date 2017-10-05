Thatcham Festival is a chance for all to share a talent

OCTOBER is here and that means the time has come for Thatcham residents to display their talents.

The Thatcham Festival returns for its 17th outing, cramming 70 events – ranging from sport, music, theatre, dance, history, crafts and gardening –into two weeks.

The festival highlights the town’s talents and history and kicks off with the Thatcham Rugby Club Schools Tag Festival at 9.30am on Saturday, October 7.

The event sees more than 200 children take on rival schools at the Henwick Worthy playing fields.

The town centre sees a touch of culture as the leisure and craft fair returns to the Broadway green and St Mary’s Church from 10am until 3pm.

Join local illustrator Simon Jardine in the Broadway to help paint a community mural of Thatcham’s landmarks, places and people.

And local artists, crafters, charities and organisations will be displaying their goods and spreading awareness.

Dunstan Green will become a car park for the Festival Classic Car Show, which runs between 10am and 4pm.

All classic vehicles are welcome and a donation of £5 is suggested, which goes to charities, including The Rosemary Appeal.

Among the rest of the launch day events are:

Thames Valley Kings open session, Kennet Leisure centre, 12noon-2pm

Thatcham Photographic Club Exhibition, Old Bluecoat School, 9am-5pm

Thatcham and District Philatelic Society stamp fair, Memorial Hall 10am-4pm

Flynn Academy of Irish Dance Irish dancing display, Burdwood Community Hall, 3pm

Old Thatcham in Print with Dr Nick Young, Burdwood Community Hall, 7pm

Open Day Henley’s Allotments 11am-2pm.

The majority of events are free but some will require a ticket or booking with the event organiser.

Tickets are available via the festival website or at the Thatcham Town Council offices in Brownsfield Road.

Visit www.thatchamfestival.info for more information.