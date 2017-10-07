Beer boost for Victory Room

go

BUCKLEBURY basked in the success of its ninth beer festival on Saturday. 

Indeed, organisers said that they ran out of beer and there wasn’t much cider left either because of the high turnout.

Bucklebury Beer Festival committee member Helen Williams said it had been a really good day. 

“It was lots of fun, lots of people turned up,” she said. “It seems to be growing in popularity and has the feel of a local county fair.” 

Live music was played throughout the festival, which raises money for the village’s Victory Room.

Plans to build a new state-of-the-art hall in the village were approved last year and committee members have set about raising the £500,000 needed for the project.

The building, plus the land it sits on, was conveyed to the local community in the will of Dame Nina Katherine Webley Parry Pryse, a Bucklebury resident who died in 1917.

A committee of volunteer trustees was later set up to look after the Victory Room, ensuring the hall was maintained for everyone’s benefit.

The Victory Room is used regularly by art and keep-fit classes, Scouts and Cubs, parish council meetings and other functions.

But the room was becoming costly to maintain and a lack of facilities made it unattractive as a sports venue.

This year’s festival raised £3,000, up on the £2,500 raised last year. 

