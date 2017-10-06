George's Marvellous Medicine swim for grandfather

A NINE-year-old from Burghfield Common is taking on a five-mile swim in a bid to raise cash for vital life-prolonging treatment for his grandfather.

Brimpton Primary School pupil George Winslet decided to take on the 320-length swimathon to help boost the family’s fundraising efforts.

George’s grandfather, Nigel Hubbard, was recently diagnosed with Erdhein Chester Disease (ECD), a rare and incurable condition.

Mr Hubbard’s family have discovered that the disease is believed to respond to a certain drug that is not available on the NHS, so they have set themselves a target of £35,000 to fund the potentially life-prolonging treatment.

George is undertaking the swim over a number of sessions at Willink Leisure Centre this month and has so far raised nearly £100.

His older brother, Joe Hubbard, is also planning to do a 15-mile sponsored swim and his tutor group at The Willink School will be holding a cake sale to help add to the funds.

Their mother, Katie Hubbard, said: “I am so proud of both my boys for doing what they can for their granddad and the family.

“So far we have all raised nearly £4,500.”

The disease means Mr Hubbard has problems with his kidneys, which are functioning at just 20 per cent of their normal rate, pituitary gland and lesions on his bones.

Other fundraising events have included a bowling evening and a fundraiser at the Old London Apprentice pub in Newbury.