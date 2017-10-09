Three go cycling for hedgehogs

TWO teachers and a parent at a Thatcham school have gone the whole hog for a local charity.

Music teacher at Whitelands Park Primary School, Pedro Santos, Year 5 teacher Jim Blaber and member of the school’s parent teacher association Tom Fuke took on the trek to Eastbourne at the end of last month.

Mr Santos said: “We wanted to put our personal effort into it and show people that if you really want to do something you really can.

“We are just normal people that love to cycle, so for us three, riding 130 miles (100 of them off road) from Thatcham to Eastbourne, sounded like a very good challenge.”

The trio rode under the banner of Biking For a Paw, a group created by Mr Santos five years ago to raise money for animal charities while riding with friends.

The group raises funds and awareness, organising fundraising events, bike trips and workshops in schools.

Biking for a Paw has helped raise money for charities in Portugal and Spain and for The Hawk Conservancy Trust in the UK.

But, this year, Mr Santos decided to help Thatcham-based charity Hedgehog Bottom, which cares for sick, injured or orphaned hedgehogs from across Berkshire.

Mr Santos said: “Hedgehog Bottom is a small charity hospital and rehabilitation centre for wild hedgehogs and, as a small local charity, they don’t have access to the amount of money the big charities can get hold of.

“Also, they are doing great work rescuing and taking care of these beautiful and so-needed creatures.”

The group set off on Saturday, September 23, taking in the stunning scenery of the Sussex Downs en route.

“The ride was tough, with a lot of mud and hard terrain, but definitely worth it,” Mr Santos said.

“We will keep this challenge in our memories for a long time.”

The group has raised around £300 so far and is continuing its fundraising until Christmas.

To make a donation visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bikingforapaw and, for more on Biking for a Paw, visit https://www.facebook.com/bikingforapaw/

For more on Hedgehog Bottom visit http://www.hedgehog-rescue.org.uk/