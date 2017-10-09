Objections to latest 'preferred' housing site for Greenham

NEWBURY Town Council has objected to plans for 36 new homes on the Greenham gap.

The application from Rivar would see the new homes, 14 of which would be affordable, built on land to the west of New Road and north of Draytons View. A single access to the site would be created off New Road.

However, despite the land being included in West Berkshire Council’s list of preferred development sites, members of Newbury Town Council’s planning and highways committee felt the proposals would be an overdevelopment.

The area of green space between Newbury and Greenham has undergone significant development recently, with yet more houses in the pipeline as a number of already approved applications await construction.

Speaking at a committee meeting on Monday evening, leader of Newbury Town Council Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) listed a range of reasons why the development should not go ahead.

“Firstly, the loss of green space,” he said.

“It’s already well developed this area and the number of houses going on it is an overdevelopment.

"Then there’s the amount of traffic on New Road which will eventually lead on to the racecourse area. And the last one is, I’m concerned about the drainage, so I object to it on those grounds.”

The site is the third identified in West Berkshire Council’s development plan document (DPD) for the area between Greenham and Newbury.

The council approved plans, submitted by Rivar, for 157 homes to the east of Newbury Retail Park, between Equine Way and Greenham Road, earlier this year.

It also passed plans for 71 homes on land east of Greenham Road and south of Ascot Close, submitted by David Wilson Homes.

Before voting on Mr Edward’s proposal of objection, committee chairman Anthony Pick (Con, St Johns) reminded members that the site was part of the DPD. However, members voted unanimously to object to the application.

In its application, Rivar said that the scheme would “secure major community benefits, in addition to making an important contribution to meeting the district’s future housing requirements”.

The combined schemes in the area would also deliver a comprehensive development scheme to an area “which has suffered from incremental planning and piecemeal development that has steadily eroded its character and identity”.

The proposals, which will be decided on by West Berkshire Council in the coming weeks, have so far garnered seven letters of objection.

To view the application enter 17/02524/FULEXT into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.