Service to remember lost babies to be held in Thatcham

AN event to remember babies taken too soon will be held in Thatcham this weekend.

People are being asked to join the Wave of Light across the world by lighting a candle at Thatcham cemetery at 7pm.

The event is organised by the West Berkshire Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) charity and hosted by Thatcham Town Council.

Families are invited to join the international event, lighting a candle at 7pm and leaving it burning for one hour, creating a wave of light across the world to pay tribute to the memory of their babies who were taken too soon.

The event marks the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week and October 15 also marks International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The event will be held at the London Road cemetery on Sunday, October 15, from 6.30pm.

Representatives of West Berkshire Sands will be leading the event and serving hot drinks.

For more information about the event, email westberkshiresands@gmail.com