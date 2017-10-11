Six charities to pitch for share of £100,000

LOCAL charities from across West Berkshire are to pitch for a share of a £100,000 prize fund.

Six causes have been shortlisted for Pitch to the Panel, a Dragons’ Den-style event hosted by the Greenham Trust.

The event aims to celebrate and raise awareness of the excellent work of local good causes, with winners to be announced on November 9.

The Community Furniture Project is seeking £67,197 to pay for a mezzanine floor level above its existing shop in Bone Lane, Newbury.

Dingley’s Promise, a provider of specialist care for children with additional and special needs, is asking for £23,355 to enable children with SEND (special educational needs and disability) to be included in mainstream playrooms.

Hungerford Youth is seeking £25,629 for a new kitchen.

Flag DV, Free Legal Advice Group for Domestic Violence, will be pitching for £13,220 to contribute towards the costs of

a part-time development worker.

West Berkshire Homeless is looking for funding of £11,363 to help as many local homeless people as possible off the streets and into paid employment.

Also pitching is SeeAbility which needs £10,386 for the refurbishment of its gym in Tadley.

Finalists will present their projects to the panel and a public audience, and, as the ’dragons’ deliberate how much to award, the audience will be able to make their last vote and raise funds for their favourite project through the trust’s public top-up.

The panel of dragons includes non-executive director of the Greenham Trust, David Bailey, managing director The Vineyard Group, Andrew McKenzie, Newbury College principal and chief executive Anne Murdoch and Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton, said: “We’re delighted to be able to once again provide this fantastic opportunity for local charities.

“The event is a brilliant reminder of the work these organisations achieve, and it’s been very difficult to narrow it down to just six finalists.

“As well as the pitches, audiences can expect an energetic performance from Newbury Rocks Youth Choir, who will entertain the audience while the final votes are counted.

“We would like to encourage everyone to get a ticket to this feelgood event and support these fantastic local causes who give so much to the local community."

Online public voting is open for projects via www.pitchtothepanel.com, with each vote being matched by a £1 donation from Greenham Trust, subject to an overall maximum of £5,000.

Free tickets can be reserved via the Corn Exchange box office.

For further information contact Jill Owen at Greenham Trust on (01635) 817302 or email events@greenhamtrust.com