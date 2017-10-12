go

Thatcham road to be closed off next week

Road to close for a month from Monday

road ahead closed

A SECTION of road used to bypass the A4 through Thatcham will be closed off for a month next week.

Heath Lane will be closed from the junctions of Cold Ash Hill and Park Lane from Monday, October 16, until Tuesday, November 14. 

The closure is to enable Thames Water to conduct a water main renewal.

A diversion for all traffic will be via Floral Way, the A4, Tull Way and Bowling Green Road.

