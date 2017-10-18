go

Two arrested in Newbury in modern slavery investigation

Man and woman questioned after police swoop in Bartholomew Street

TWO people have been arrested in connection with modern slavery offences after police swooped on an address in Newbury town centre yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers made the arrests at around 11.15am at a property in Bartholomew Street as part of an operation to tackle modern slavery.

A 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Newbury, have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

They have since been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood officers will be in the area to speak to residents who have any questions or concerns.

The arrests come as Thames Valley Police is supporting National Anti-Slavery day as part of its 18-month Hidden Harm campaign aimed at raising awareness of abuse across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Since the start of October, the campaign has been focusing on modern slavery, highlighting the signs that may indicate someone is being exploited and encouraging people to report their concerns.

For more information about the campaign and modern slavery visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/hiddenharm

