Public views sought on £850,000 cycle path upgrades

Consultation on improvements between Newbury and Thatcham closes on Sunday

Public views sought on £850,000 cycle path upgrades

WEST Berkshire residents have until Sunday to have their say on proposals to upgrade cycle links between Newbury and Thatcham.

West Berkshire Council is looking to create safer cycling space on the A4 and improve conditions for pedestrians on the footpath.

The proposals include 1.5m-wide cycle lanes, a widening of the footpath and upgrading of crossings.

This, the council adds, will lead to more people travelling on foot or bicycle, reducing traffic and potentially improving air quality around the area.

The council has received around £850,000 from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for the project. 

The consultation closes on Sunday and a report on the findings will be provided to the council’s executive committee to make a decision on November 15. 

The consultation will later be widened to include improvements towards Reading in the next financial year.

West Berkshire Counci’s executive member for highways and transport, Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft), said: “This is a scheme that will make a big difference to the transport network in West Berkshire and we’d like to thank the LEP for its support.

“Our aim is to make cycling and walking ever more attractive options in the district, which is why this investment is so welcome. 

“We look forward to hearing residents’ comments and suggestions and taking them into account as we develop our detailed plans.” 

Visit http://info.westberks.gov.uk/a4cycleimprovements for further details of the changes and to respond to the consultation.

