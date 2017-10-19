Roadworks update

THE following roadworks are planned for various locations across West Berkshire throughout February.

Gardeners Lane, Bradfield will be closed between Buckhold Hill and the unnamed road from Gardeners Lane to Buckhold Farm, from October 20 until October 27, while telecommunication cabling work takes place. Traffic will be diverted via Buckhold Hill, the unnamed road from Buckhold Hill to Ashampstead Road and the unnamed road from Gardeners Lane to Buckhold Farm.

Whitchurch Road in Pangbourne will be closed between the A329 and Thames Avenue for three nights, from Monday, October 23, while Thames Water make new connections to the water main. The closure will be put in place no earlier than 7pm each evening and will be lifted no later than 6am each morning. All through traffic will be diverted via the B471 to Crays Pond, B4526 to Streatley and the A329 to Pangbourne. Access will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency vehicles during each closure.

Hermitage Road will be closed between Slanting Hill and Willis Close on Tuesday, October 24, while Thames Water complete urgent works to reinstate the carriageway following a water leak. The closure will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm. All traffic will be diverted via the B4009, Kiln Road, Turnpike Road, Tull Way, Heath Lane and Cold Ash Hill.

Station Road in Woolhampton will be closed between the A4 and level crossing on Thursday, October 26, while urgent works are carried out by Thames Water. The closure will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm. All traffic will be diverted via Wasing Road, Brimpton Road and the A4.

Malt Shovel Lane, Lambourn will be closed from October 26 until October 30 to allow Thames Water contractors to carry out repairs to a leaking service pipe. Traffic will be diverted via Uplands Lane and B4000 Upper Lambourn Road.

Station Road in Kintbury will be closed at the level crossing over four consecutive weekends while Network Rail renew the track. The closures will take place from 11pm on Saturday, November 4 until 6am on Monday, November 6; from 11pm on Saturday, November 11 until 6am on Monday, November 13; from 11pm on Saturday, November 18 until 6am on Monday, November 20; from 11pm on Saturday, November 25 until 6am on Sunday, November 26; and from 11pm on Saturday, December 30 until 6am on Sunday, December 31. All traffic will be diverted via Milkhouse Road, the A4, Station Road and Irish Hill Road and there will be no access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

Crookham Hill will be closed at Thatcham Level Crossing for three consecutive weekends while Network Rail repair and complete maintenance works to the crossing. The closures will be in place from 11pm on Saturday, November 4 until 6.30am on Monday, November 6; from 11pm on Saturday, November 11 until 6.30am on Monday, November 13; and from 11pm on Saturday, November 18 until 6.30am on Monday, November 20. All traffic will be diverted via Station Road, The Moors, the A4, the A339, Bury’s Bank Road and Crookham Hill. There will be no access pedestrians or emergency vehicles during the closures.

Station Road in Newbury will be closed between Link Road and Ashridge Court for three consecutive weekends while a crane is placed on Station Road to aid the replacement of the footbridge. The closure will be in place from 7pm on Saturday, November 4 until 6am on Monday, November 6; from 7pm on Saturday, November 11 until 6am on Monday, November 13; and from 7pm on Saturday, November 18 until 6am on Monday, November 20. During the closure all traffic will be diverted via the A343 and A339.

Colthrop Lane will be closed at the level crossing between 9am and 5pm on Sunday, November 5 to allow a road rail vehicle access to and from the railway. There is no alternative route for through traffic but access will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

Heath Lane, Thatcham remains closed between Cold Ash Hill and Floral Way until November 14. This is to enable a water main renewal and traffic is being diverted via Tull Way, the A4 Bath Road and Floral Way.

Goodboys Lane remains closed until November 14, while telecommunication cabling works are carried out. A diversion is in place via Goring Lane, Mortimer Road, Lambwood Hill, Bloomfieldhatch Lane and The Street.

The unnamed road from Bell Lane to Lower Green in Inkpen, between its junction with Spray Road and its junction with the unnamed road from Spray Road to Upper Green, will remain closed for around six weeks, after it was shut on Monday (October 16). The closure is to allow Thames Water to renew the water main in the area and a diversion is in place via the unnamed road from Spray Road to Upper Green.

Tylers Lane and The Slade, in Bucklebury, will remain closed until December 1 while water connection works take place. The alternative route for all traffic is via Fannys Lane and Burdens Heath.

Drury Lane, Mortimer remains closed until October 27 to allow telecommunication cabling works. A diversion is in place via Pitfield Lane and Turks Lane.

