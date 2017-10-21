Thatcham Tornadoes arrange festival footie fixture

THATCHAM Tornadoes hosted their own super Saturday fixture at the Sixth Infant Schools Football Festival – part of the Thatcham Festival.

The event, sponsored by Newbury-based firm SPXFLOW, saw 18 teams of boys and girls in Years 1 and 2 – from 10 local schools – pull on their boots at the Henwick Worthy sports ground.

All children were rewarded with a bronze participation medal from the mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly, for their morning shift on the pitch.

A trophy was also presented to Francis Baily Primary School for winning the schools speedshot competition.

Francis Baily and Parsons Down Infants tied at the top, with their three fastest strikers having a combined speed of 96mph; however, Francis Baily claimed the honours by having the fastest individual strike.

Hermitage Primary was third fastest overall at 88mph.

Infants festival organiser Peter Walker said: “What a fantastic morning of football.

“Everything ran pretty much to schedule and it was great to see so many children enjoying their football.

“For children so young, there was some terrific football on display along with some great sportsmanship.

“None of this would be possible without the support of the teachers and also the volunteers from within the club who helped set up and run the festival.

“Special thanks to our three referees, David, Gareth and Simon, for their constant encouragement of all the players and Francis Baily PTA for providing the barbecue and refreshments throughout the morning.”

The Thatcham Tornadoes SPX Charity Speedshot was in action all morning, raising £115 for Friends of West Berkshire Young Carers.

In addition, the club presented a cheque for £657 to Fanconi Hope in memory of former Tornadoes manager, coach and supporter, Stephen Waters from money raised at the Tornadoes Tournament Weekend in May.

Mrs Crumly was also presented with a cheque for £207 for her chosen charities, The Rosemary Appeal and Young People and Children First, raised at the Thatcham Family Fun Day.

For more information on boys and girls football within Thatcham Tornadoes, visit www.thatchamtornadoes.com or email info@thatchamtornadoes.com

Schools represented were Burghclere, Francis Baily, Hermitage, Parsons Down Infants, Thatcham Park, Spurcroft, St Finian’s, St Mark’s Cold Ash, The Willows, and Woolhampton Home Farm.