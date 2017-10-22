Rewards of a classic day out

WEST Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club presented a cheque for £17,590 to Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research) at its monthly club night at Newbury Royal British Legion on Monday, October 9.

The five-figure sum was raised at the club’s annual classic vehicle show at Newbury College in August.

The first show took place at Newbury Racecourse in 1993, and this year celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The total amount raised exceeds the £12,000 from last year’s show.

The club thanked everyone who had supported the show and the exhibitors and visitors who had helped contribute towards its success.

Les Taylor, of Bloodwise Newbury fundraising group, said: “I would like thank all of the West Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club committee and club members for putting on a fantastic classic vehicle show in August.

“The 25th show held at Newbury College attracted a large variety of classic vehicles and motorcycles and was once again supported by the local community, who turned out and very generously helped to raise a record-breaking £17,590.18.

“This, the largest donation made by the WBCVC, will go towards the continuing research into the 137 different types of blood cancers.

“A very big well done and thank you from Bloodwise.”

For more information about the West Berks Classic Vehicle Club, visit www.classicvehicles.org.uk and for Bloodwise visit www.bloodwise.org.uk/