Severe weather warning issued for Saturday

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for West Berkshire and the surrounding area tomorrow (Saturday) with the region expected to be battered by strong winds.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind across the whole of southern England from 4am on Saturday, as Storm Brian approaches.

The imminent “weather bomb” has prompted the fire service to urge Berkshire residents to take extra care on the district's roads, while Thames Valley Police have reminded people to only call 999 in a genuine emergency.

Forecasters said winds of up to 45 to 55 mph are expected widely within the warning area with gusts of 60 to 70mph along exposed southern and western coastal areas.

High winds are expected from 4am with the peak forecast between 12pm and 5pm, while disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

Storm Brian is the second named storm of October arriving just days after Storm Ophelia.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We anticipate the weather could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks.

“This will lead to a significant increase in calls to the police force, we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

“An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

“In a non-emergency situation please call 101 so we can ensure we respond appropriately.”

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) also warned of potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Station Manager, Steve Beard, said: “The yellow weather warning may lead to poor visibility and potentially debris on the county’s roads.

“Before you set off on your journey ensure your car is in a safe and roadworthy condition, check the local weather forecast and also ensure that you drive for the conditions to give yourself time to react.

“We would urge all drivers to take particular care to help prevent incidents occurring in the first place.”

RBFRS has offered the following the advice to motorists to prevent incidents occurring this weekend: