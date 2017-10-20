go

Severe weather warning issued for Saturday

Thames Valley Police brace for influx of emergency calls ahead of Storm Brian

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Warning of high winds tomorrow still in place

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for West Berkshire and the surrounding area tomorrow (Saturday) with the region expected to be battered by strong winds.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind across the whole of southern England from 4am on Saturday, as Storm Brian approaches.

The imminent “weather bomb” has prompted the fire service to urge Berkshire residents to take extra care on the district's roads, while Thames Valley Police have reminded people to only call 999 in a genuine emergency.

Forecasters said winds of up to 45 to 55 mph are expected widely within the warning area with gusts of 60 to 70mph along exposed southern and western coastal areas.

High winds are expected from 4am with the peak forecast between 12pm and 5pm, while disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely. 

Storm Brian is the second named storm of October arriving just days after Storm Ophelia.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We anticipate the weather could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks.

“This will lead to a significant increase in calls to the police force, we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

“An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

“In a non-emergency situation please call 101 so we can ensure we respond appropriately.”

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) also warned of potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Station Manager, Steve Beard, said: “The yellow weather warning may lead to poor visibility and potentially debris on the county’s roads.

“Before you set off on your journey ensure your car is in a safe and roadworthy condition, check the local weather forecast and also ensure that you drive for the conditions to give yourself time to react.

“We would urge all drivers to take particular care to help prevent incidents occurring in the first place.”

RBFRS has offered  the following the advice to motorists to prevent incidents occurring this weekend:

  • Put your fog lights on in areas where there is poor visibility.
  • Allow more room between yourself and other vehicles.
  • Check the local radio or the internet to ensure you have the latest weather update and local road conditions.
  • Take extra precaution when overtaking large vehicles.
  • Be aware that high winds may affect the handling of your car so ensure you grip your steering wheel firmly.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two arrested in Newbury in modern slavery investigation

Two arrested in Newbury for modern slavery offences

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

News

Thames Valley Police brace for influx of emergency calls ahead of Storm Brian
News

Severe weather warning issued for Saturday

Thames Valley Police brace for influx of emergency calls ahead of Storm Brian

 
Men arrested in West Berkshire following armed robbery in Oxford
News

Men arrested in West Berkshire following armed robbery in Oxford

Cash stolen by knife-wielding robber

 
News

Decision on 'glamping' site postponed

1comment

 
News

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

 
News

Bladebone Inn scoops prestigious national award

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33