Free family event in Thatcham needs a sponsor

A FREE event – which caters for families and local businesses – is looking for a sponsor in order to break even.

Fun on the Broadway attracted crowds of around 400 people to the town centre at the end of July.

However, despite this the family event is predicted to have made a loss this year, owing to the lack of a sponsor.

Fun on the Broadway was formed to support local businesses after roadworks in the town centre over-ran in 2010.

A recommendation from Thatcham Town Council to cancel the event, owing to a lack of engagement with businesses, was defeated last year.

The event offers activities and entertainment for children during the school holidays and had a net budget of £600.

But a lack of a sponsor or grant funding to cover the cost means an overspend of £207 is being predicted.

Talking about the event at a recent Thatcham Town Council meeting, Mike Cole (Lib Dem, Thatcham North) said: “I have a slight bee in my bonnet about the community spirit within the town.

“But as a spin-off, the businesses in the town benefit because of the increased footfall.

“We have a brilliant array of shops in the town and we need to let people know they are there.”

Town mayor Ellen Crumly (Con, Thatcham Central) added that some new businesses had been able to open up and attract people in on the day.

Eight businesses took part in the treasure hunt around the town centre, one more than in the previous two years, with seven offering in store promotions or activities.

Best Buds Florist, Gardner Leader, House of Cards, Kingsland Café, Leightons Opticians, Picture It, Toucan Travel and Waitrose all took part.

Best Buds Florist also donated two prizes for the children’s fancy dress competition and Picture It offered a prize for the treasure hunt.

The town council said that there was a steady flow of people throughout the five-hour event, but the forecast for showers deterred people from arriving in large numbers early on.

One lady told the council that she had spent most of the day in the town centre because of the event.