Hallowe'en high jinks at this week's Thatcham market

THERE will be something creepy and kooky about Thatcham’s market tomorrow.

The town’s Friday market will be dressed up for Hallowe’en horror, including deputy mayor Jan Cover donning a witch’s garb.

Stalls will be selling spooky items, including Mandy’s Jewellery selling Hallowe’en garments, Creative Cakes will have spooky biscuits and lots of pumpkins will be available.

Thatcham Town Council, which manages the market, will run a free treasure hunt from 10am until 1pm on the day.

Children will need to search for stalls visited by Betty the Bat and find a letter left behind.

Once the cryptic code has been deciphered, the young sleuths can return to the town council stall and plunge their hands either into the ‘treat’ cauldron or the ‘trick’ cauldron to win a prize.

The town council stall will also host games, including free snap apple and others costing no more than 50p to enter.

All proceeds will go the mayor’s charities and there will be prizes donated by the stallholders to

win.

Thatcham’s Friday market is open from 9am until 4pm.