Man arrested after Calcot house fire

POLICE suspect a house fire in Calcot on Monday was started deliberately.

Fire crews were called to the blaze, which started in the kitchen of the house in Fenhurst Road, at 7.25am. The fire had already spread to a first-floor bedroom.

A man was rescued from the house and treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.

Crews from Caversham Road, Dee Road and Whitley Wood fire stations were sent to the scene. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reels extinguished the fire.

A 40-year-old Calcot man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.