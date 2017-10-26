Thames Valley Kings founder up for hero award

A THATCHAM woman could be named a European hero after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The founder and head coach of Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club, Jacqueline Scoins-Cass is in the running for the Hero of the Year category in the 2017 European Diversity Awards.

Launched six years ago, the awards have become the continent’s most prestigious and widely-respected diversity event.

The awards recognise individuals and organisations who have made an outstanding contribution to equality, diversity, and inclusion across Europe.

Mrs Scoins-Cass said: “I was very surprised and honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. I don’t feel that I do anything particularly special.

“It’s nice to be recognised with so many other great people and organisations who do and have done some amazing things.”

Since its establishment in 2004, the Thatcham-based club has endeavoured to provide a high-quality wheelchair basketball programme that is accessible to players of all ages and abilities.

The club strives to support, inspire and become a social hub for everyone – believing that, by encouraging disabled and able-bodied players, it can create a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Mrs Scoins-Cass founded the club as a Guiding project and was appointed an MBE for her voluntary services in 2011.

