go

Poppy presentation for Armed Forces Raceday

Children's' display to honour the fallen

Newbury Racecourse announces Ladbrokes as sponsor of its flagship winter Jump meeting

RACEGOERS are being encouraged to pay a visit to Newbury Racecourse’s very own ‘poppy field’ on Saturday.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday, pupils from schools across the district have created poppies in honour of those who fell during the First and Second World War.

They will be located inside the Grandstand.

In addition, a variety of military-themed entertainment will be on offer, along with the ceremonial poppy presentation, which takes place before racing.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

News

Poppy
News

Poppy presentation for Armed Forces Raceday

Children's' display to honour the fallen

 
Thames Valley Kings founder up for hero award
News

Thames Valley Kings founder up for hero award

Award recognises outstanding contribution to equality and diversity

 
News

Newbury MP criticises move to carve up constituency

 
News

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

 
All Districts

Trust's big match boost

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33