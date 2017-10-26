Poppy presentation for Armed Forces Raceday

RACEGOERS are being encouraged to pay a visit to Newbury Racecourse’s very own ‘poppy field’ on Saturday.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday, pupils from schools across the district have created poppies in honour of those who fell during the First and Second World War.

They will be located inside the Grandstand.

In addition, a variety of military-themed entertainment will be on offer, along with the ceremonial poppy presentation, which takes place before racing.