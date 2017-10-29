go

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Several people treated for breathing difficulties

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Chimney Fire

A NEWBURY Pub was evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 29) over fears of a chemical incident in a bin. 

Several people from the Snooty Fox, on Bartholomew Street, were treated at the scene for breathing difficulties by the South Central Ambulance Service but did not require hospital treatment. 

Two fire crews from Newbury Fire Station investigated and identified there was no threat from chemicals. The incident was caused by an air-freshener over the bar. 

They were on the scene for approximately an hour.  

