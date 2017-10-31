go

West Berkshire boy caught with child sex images

Teenager admits making and possessing images

Court

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

The boy, who lives in Mortimer but can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared in front of a youth justices panel at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 11.

There he admitted two charges: one of making two child sex movies of category A – the most depraved – at Mortimer on December 16 last year, and one of possessing extreme, illegal pornography at Mortimer on December 21 last year.

Authorities were so concerned about the boy’s offending that they applied to the court to make him subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Magistrates referred the boy to the West Berkshire Youth Offending Team for a contract having effect for nine months.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.

The issue of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order was deferred and the application will be heard by a district judge at a future date.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Law finally catches up with Newbury man

Court

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

News

Court
News

West Berkshire boy caught with child sex images

Teenager admits making and possessing images

 
Cheers to all at the Catherine Wheel
News

Cheers to all at the Catherine Wheel

Newbury pub scoops cider award

 
News

Campaigning for death with dignity

 
News

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

3comments

 
News

Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33