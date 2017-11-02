Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

THE director of a Thatcham curry house has been disqualified from acting as a director of a company for seven years for employing three illegal workers.

Forty-nine-year-old Rokeya Monir, of Battery Hill, Winchester, was the sole registered director of Nawab Lounge Ltd – which traded as Nawab.

She received the lengthy ban following investigations by the Insolvency Service and Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

Officials found three illegal workers during an inspection of the Broadway restaurant in January 2015, and imposed a penalty of £30,000.

The fine was due to be paid on or before March 31, 2015.

However, five months later, 2 Nawab Lounge Ltd went into liquidation and the penalty remained unpaid.

Chief investigator with the Insolvency Service, David Brooks, said: “The Insolvency Service rigorously pursues directors who fail to pay penalties imposed by the Government for breaking employment and immigration laws.

“We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification.

“The director sought to gain an unfair advantage over her competitors by employing individuals who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of her duty as a director.

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences.

“If you fail to comply with your obligations, the Insolvency Service will investigate and you run the risk of being removed from the business environment.”

A disqualification order has the effect without specific permission of a court.

A person with a disqualification cannot act as a director of a company; take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership; nor be a receiver of a company’s property.