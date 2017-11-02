go

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences"

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

THE director of a Thatcham curry house has been disqualified from acting as a director of a company for seven years for employing three illegal workers.

Forty-nine-year-old Rokeya Monir, of Battery Hill, Winchester, was the sole registered director of Nawab Lounge Ltd – which traded as Nawab.

She received the lengthy ban following investigations by the Insolvency Service and Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

Officials found three illegal workers during an inspection of the Broadway restaurant in January 2015, and imposed a penalty of £30,000.

The fine was due to be paid on or before March 31, 2015.

However, five months later, 2 Nawab Lounge Ltd went into liquidation and the penalty remained unpaid.

Chief investigator with the Insolvency Service, David Brooks, said: “The Insolvency Service rigorously pursues directors who fail to pay penalties imposed by the Government for breaking employment and immigration laws.

“We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification.

“The director sought to gain an unfair advantage over her competitors by employing individuals who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of her duty as a director.

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences.

“If you fail to comply with your obligations, the Insolvency Service will investigate and you run the risk of being removed from the business environment.”

A disqualification order has the effect without specific permission of a court. 

A person with a disqualification cannot act as a director of a company; take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership; nor be a receiver of a company’s property. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

News

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified
News

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences"

 
police
News

Burgled shop owner praises community support

Gang struck family-run Hermiatge business on Monday

 
News

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

3comments

 
News

Westminster Blog: A34 to South Sandwich Island

6comments

 
News

Council leader expresses his "cautious optimism" post-Brexit

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33