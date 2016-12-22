go

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 10

In which decade was the Railway Hotel demolished?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 10

Do you know in which decade the Railway Hotel was demolished?

This is just one of more than 100 fascinating photographs contained in a new book called The Changing Face of Newbury, written by local author and historian Tony Higgott.

Newburytoday will featured more nostalgic pictures from the book over the next few days – each with a question for you to answer. The answer to today's poser will be revealed tomorrow.

The answer to yesterday's question about what decade the picture of St Nicolas Church was taken is the 1970s.

The Changing Face of Newbury is available, priced £9.95, from the publisher Countryside Books’ website at www.countrysidebooks.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Man attacks and robs 12-year-old boy in Thatcham

Man attacks and robs 12-year-old boy in Thatcham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Family of woman who died in Hungerford Tesco fatal collision pay tribute

Family of Tesco fatal collision pay tribute

Nostalgia

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part Nine
Nostalgia

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part Nine

Can you guess in what decade this picture was taken?

 
Newbury's Queen of Pantomime
Nostalgia

Newbury's Queen of Pantomime

France Belk entertained thousands

 
News

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part Eight

5comments

 
News

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part Seven

3comments

 
News

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part Six

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive