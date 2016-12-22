The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 10

Do you know in which decade the Railway Hotel was demolished?

This is just one of more than 100 fascinating photographs contained in a new book called The Changing Face of Newbury, written by local author and historian Tony Higgott.

Newburytoday will featured more nostalgic pictures from the book over the next few days – each with a question for you to answer. The answer to today's poser will be revealed tomorrow.

The answer to yesterday's question about what decade the picture of St Nicolas Church was taken is the 1970s.

